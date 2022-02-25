‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2: Major Actresses Set to Join the Cast

Only Murders in the Building is ramping things up for Season 2, and it has added an iconic actress and a beloved comedian to the cast. Deadline previously reported that both Shirley MacLaine and Amy Schumer will co-star in the next season of Hulu’s hit comedy whodunit. At this time, no details regarding their characters have been shared. The pair join previously announced Only Murders cast newcomer actress and model Cara Delevingne, as well as series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

MacLaine is an Oscar-winning actress who has appeared in films such as Terms of Endearment, Steel Magnolias, Guarding Tess, and Bewitched film from 2005. Her long and illustrious career has also led to a handful of TV roles, including on shows such as Downton Abbey and Glee. In addition to her Academy Award, MacLaine also has two British Academy Film Awards, six Golden Globe Awards, and a Primetime Emmy Award. Schumer got her start in comedy, but over the years has moved into starring in film and TV projects. She had her own sketch comedy series on Comedy Central, Inside Amy Schumer, and has appeared in series like Delocated and Girls. Some of her major film roles include movies such as Trainwreck, I Feel Pretty and Snatched.

Only Murders in the Building stars Martin, Short, and Gomez as three strangers connected by living in the same New York City apartment building but find camaraderie in their mutual love of true crime podcasts. After one of their neighbors winds up dead, the trio suspects his death was not the easily closable case the police find it to be, so they set out to investigate themselves and use the opportunity to create their own true-crime podcast. All is not as it seems, however, and the three new friends soon find their bond tested in ways that leave fans chuckling and wondering what mysteries might be around the next hallway.

In addition to the three main actors, Only Murders in the Building also stars Amy Ryan and Aaron Dominguez. Nathan Lane and Tina Fey appear in recurring roles, and musical icon Sting also appeared in the first few episodes. Martin co-created and wrote the show with John Hoffman, from a story idea by Martin. Back in September, it was announced that the series had been officially renewed for Season 2. At this time, there is no word on when the new episodes will debut.