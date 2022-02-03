Selena Gomez Details When Her Need for Self Confidence Clicked for Her

Selena Gomez has been open in the past about struggling with the scrutiny that comes with fame, and the Only Murders In the Building star detailed her decision to fight against restrictive beauty standards with her new beauty line, Rare Beauty. Rare Beauty was recently launched in the UK, and Gomez told Glamour that her “hope with Rare Beauty is that we have open conversations around beauty and mental health and can change the industry by breaking down unrealistic standards of beauty together.”

Gomez explained that growing up as a child star took a toll on her self-confidence. “Being in the public eye from such an early age certainly comes with a lot of pressure,” she admitted. “It’s hard to feel comfortable when you feel like everyone is watching, judging, and commenting on the way you look. Self-confidence is still something I work on daily, but when I stopped trying to conform to society’s unrealistic standards of beauty, my perspective entirely shifted.”

According to Gomez, her start on the Disney Channel made her feel the need to conform. “From the time I can remember, I’ve always felt like I had to be perfect or look a certain way,” Gomez said. “It took me a long time to realize that I only wanted to be myself – that what made me unique was also what made me beautiful.”

“I’m a big advocate for therapy,” Gomez said, crediting it as a way to stop Intrusive thoughts. “I also love to keep sticky notes around my house with positive affirmations. I have a lot of various ones, but ‘I am enough’ is a favorite of mine – I call them ‘Rare Reminders.’ And taking a scrolling break from social media helps!”

Despite the fact that she Is launching a makeup line, Gomez emphasizes her belief that no one needs to wear makeup to look beautiful. “Makeup is something to have fun with, but not something you need,” she stated. “I used to think I needed to wear makeup to feel pretty, and I can definitely say that has changed as I’ve gotten older.”