Sean Connery's Ashes to Be Scattered in His Beloved Scotland, His Widow Says

Sean Connery is going home to Scotland, his widow revealed in a new interview with The Scottish Mail. Micheline Roquebrune was married to Connery for the last 45 years of his life, and she said that he wanted his ashes to be scattered in his home country. Connery passed away just over a week ago at his home in the Bahamas, with Roquebrune and other family members by his side.

"We are going to bring Sean back to Scotland – that was his final wish," Roquebrune said. "He wanted his ashes to be scattered in the Bahamas and also in his homeland." She also acknowledged that the coronavirus pandemic may slow the process of getting her husband's remains home, but said that she was not in a rush. "Whenever it is possible and safe to travel again, then it is the family's intention to return to Scotland with him," she said.

Roquebrune also addressed the widespread questions about a public funeral or memorial service for Connery, saying that is not coming any time soon either. "We would like to organize a memorial service for him in Scotland – that is our hope. But we cannot say when this will happen exactly," she said.

Connery reportedly died in his sleep at home in Lyford Cay, Bahamas, and was cremated at a funeral home nearby. Roquebrune, 91, said she is keeping his ashes safe "until we can travel," adding again: "we do not know when this will be possible." Connery was 90 years old, and had been retired for over a decade.

Connery is also survived by one son, 57-year-old Jason Connery, who is an actor himself. Jason was the first to confirm the news of his father's death, telling the BBC: "We are all working at understanding this huge event as it only happened so recently, even though my dad has been unwell for some time. A sad day for all who knew and loved my dad and a sad loss for all people around the world who enjoyed the wonderful gift he had as an actor."

Connery had a long and illustrious career in the entertainment industry, and is often credited with helping to create the genre of blockbuster movies itself. He was the first ever to play the role of James Bond, and later appeared in the Indiana Jones franchise as well. Fans everywhere continue to grieve for the acclaimed actor.