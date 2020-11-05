Tour Sean Connery's Stunning $33.8M South of France Villa

The world is still mourning Sir Sean Connery after the beloved star passed away at home on Oct. 31 at the age of 90. The first actor to make James Bond a household name, the Scottish-born star grabbed hearts as the debonair and handsome spy first created by author Ian Fleming in 1953. Named "Sexiest Man Alive" in 1999, Connery's A-Lister status allowed him to live in some of the world's most beautiful locations, including stunning homes in England, Spain, France and the Bahamas. His longtime villa in the south of France is one of the most luxurious places the late star called home, and it was recently on the market for $33.87 million, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. Keep scrolling to see photos of the multimillion-dollar home.

Exterior Shot (Photo: Knight-Frank) Overlooking Nice and the Mediterranean Sea, the home still referred to by locals as "Sean's place" has some of the most beautiful scenery on earth. Connery's life as 007 even bleeds over to his French home, as it was used in several scenes of his Bond movie Never Say Never Again when it was filmed in Nice and Monaco. prevnext

Scenic View (Photo: Knight-Frank) Seating on just over an acre of land, Connery’s home is located along a winding path at the edge of a cliff with views of the Promenade des Anglais and the Old Port, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals. Just behind an entrance gate ensuring the star privacy, the stone mansion is styled in the classic French architecture of the 1920s and covered in romantic wisteria vines. prevnext

Entryway (Photo: Knight-Frank) Connery's former villa is built on five levels, which includes a rooftop terrace, accessible with the home's elevator. The five bedrooms and baths are distributed among all the floors, but the first thing visitors see as they come through the entrance is the grand hall, which is complete with with floor-to-ceiling windows showing off the serene nature views. prevnext

Living Room (Photo: Knight-Frank) Also on the main floor is the family room, which has plenty of windows to capture the natural light, and wood floor to tie into the location's natural beauty. Nearby is the kitchenette, where you could cook up everything from the finest French cuisine or perhaps a Scottish dish to honor Connery's home country. prevnext

Bathroom (Photo: Knight-Frank) What a view to get ready by! The upper-level master suite of Connery's former home is complete with his-and-her baths, a dressing room and a private balcony. There's plenty of room to relax in this spa-like environment, which provides the perfect mixture or privacy and luxury to its residents. prevnext

Home Gym (Photo: Knight-Frank) Looking to get a sweat in? Connery's longtime home came complete with a well-equipped fitness complex on the bottom level, which not only includes plenty of gym equipment to help you work off the fine French dining, but also a chance to enjoy the view of the sea and mountains. prevnext

Poolside Views (Photo: Knight-Frank) Leading to the exterior of the home is an outdoor pool, which boasts one of the best views of the French Riviera you could ask for. Relax with a glass of wine poolside as you embrace the quiet countryside and the natural energy. prevnext