Sean Connery's Net Worth: What to Know

Legendary actor Sean Connery died this weekend, and the news of his passing has left many wondering about the net worth he left behind. According to Showbiz CheatSheet, the James Bond star boasted a net worth of $350 million at the time of his death. No doubt his years as the fictional super spy 007, as well as roles in the Indiana Jones franchise and award-winning turns in films like The Untouchables, helped to build his mass of wealth.

Connery died on Oct. 31 at the age of 90. While he had retired from acting around 2006, Connery spent decades as a silver screen star. Zardoz, Time Bandits, The Hunt for Red October, The Rock and Entrapment are just a few of the other films that built his impressive resume. Connery's final live-action film was The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, which co-starred Peta Wilson, Stuart Townsend, Shane West, Jason Flemyng and Richard Roxburgh. He very briefly came out of retirement in 2012 to voice the main character in Sir Billi, Scotland's first CGI animated feature film. Connery's final project was the documentary movie Ever to Excel, which tells the "history and development of St Andrews University, Scotland, on the occasion of its 600th anniversary, and the story of how its graduates have shaped the modern world." Connery narrated the film.

In a statement on Connery's death, James Bond franchise producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said, "We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words. 'The name’s Bond. James Bond." The statement went on to read, "He revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him."

The family of Sir Roger Moore, who passed away in 2017 and also famously played Bond, issued a statement on Connery's death as well. "How infinitely sad to hear the news Sir Sean Connery has passed away," the statement read. "He and Roger were friends for many decades and Roger always maintained Sean was the best ever James Bond. RIP."