Sean Connery's Close Friend Jackie Stewart Speaks out on His Death and Difficult Last Few Months

Legendary actor Sean Connery died this past weekend and is being remembered by his very close friend, former motor racing driver Jackie Stewart. On Monday, Stewart, 81, appeared on Good Morning Britain and said Connery was an "amazing man." Connery died in his sleep on Saturday and was battling dementia before his death.

"He was an amazing man, he was a great, great friend," Stewart said. "It’s a great loss, and sadly he took around more than two years of very large discomfort. Dementia is a terrible illness and I know a little bit about that as Helen, sadly, my wife has dementia." Stewart went on to say that the last time he saw Connery, he was not in the best shape. "I saw him not too long before he died and it was a sad sight, and I think Sean would have even preferred to slip away a wee bit earlier. He wasn’t well," Stewart added.

‘A great loss to Scotland, Britain and the world because he was James Bond, the very best.’ Sir Jackie Stewart pays tribute to his great friend Sean Connery after the legendary Bond actor died on the weekend. @Piersmorgan | @susannareid100 pic.twitter.com/uXPYASxhbe — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 2, 2020

Connery was 90 years old at the time of his death. He was in the Bahamas, where he lived with his wife, and the cause of death has not been announced. In a statement to PEOPLE, a rep for Connery said: "His wife Micheline and his two sons, Jason and Stephane have confirmed that he died peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family. There will be a private ceremony followed by a memorial yet to be planned once the virus has ended." Connery put together a memorable career in Hollywood. His most notable role is James Bond in seven 007 films from 1962 to 1983. Daniel Craig is the current James Bond and expressed his "sadness" for Connery's death.

"It is with such sadness that I heard of the passing of one of the true greats of cinema," Craig said. "Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster. He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come."

In 1987 Connery won an Academy Award for his role as Jimmy Malone in the film The Untouchables. Two years later, Connery starred alongside Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Other notable films from Connery include The Hunt for Red October, The Rock and Entrapment.