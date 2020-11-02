Harrison Ford Breaks Silence on Sean Connery's Death

✖

Harrison Ford has finally broken his silence on the death of legendary actor Sean Connery. In a statement issued to Variety, Ford said, "He was my father…not in life…but in Indy 3." As Ford mentions, the two men starred together in Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade, wherein Ford played Jones and Connery played his father, Henry Jones, Sr.

"You don’t know pleasure until someone pays you to take Sean Connery for a ride in the side car of a Russian motorcycle bouncing along a bumpy, twisty mountain trail and getting to watch him squirm," Ford went on to share, recalling the time he spent with Connery. "God, we had fun — if he’s in heaven, I hope they have golf courses. Rest in peace, dear friend."

In honor of Sean Connery, and the love between fathers and sons, as well as the magic and power of all leaps of faith, we are about to watch Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, with huge smiles on our faces and deep respect in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/iZ4sqq7iro — Jim Spivey (@JimSpivey3) November 2, 2020

In addition to Ford, Last Crusade producer George Lucas also issued a statement on Connery's death. "Sir Sean Connery, through his talent and drive, left an indelible mark in cinematic history. His audiences spanned generations, each with favorite roles he played. He will always hold a special place in my heart as Indy’s dad," Lucas wrote. "With an air of intelligent authority and sly sense of comedic mischief, only someone like Sean Connery could render Indiana Jones immediately into boyish regret or relief through a stern fatherly chiding or rejoiceful hug. I’m thankful for having had the good fortune to have known and worked with him. My thoughts are with his family."

Connery was a legendary star who appeared in numerous beloved films. His most notable role, however, is as the first James Bond. Embodying the very essence of the British super spy, Connery played Bond in a total of seven films: Dr. No, From Russia with Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice, Diamonds Are Forever and Never Say Never Again. To date, the only other actor to portray Bond as much was the late Sir Roger Moore.

The most recent Bond, actor Daniel Craig, has spoken out about the death of his cinematic predecessor, saying, "It is with such sadness that I heard of the passing of one of the true greats of cinema. Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster. He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course."