Daisy Keech Engaged to ‘Survivor’ Alum: Watch Michael Yerger’s Proposal

Former Survivor: Ghost Island contestant Michael Yerger has taken the plunge into matrimony, proposing to his longtime girlfriend, fitness influencer Daisy Keech. The couple, who have been dating for four years, shared their joyous news with fans through an Instagram video on Aug. 28.

The proposal video, set to the sounds of Montell Fish’s “Fall in Love With You,” captures the couple’s magical moment in a misty forest setting. Yerger, now 26, is seen leading Keech, 25, through the lush landscape before suddenly dropping to one knee. The YouTube sensation’s surprise is apparent as she covers her mouth in astonishment.

As Yerger presents the ring and pops the question, an emotional Keech agrees with a nod, sealing their commitment with a loving embrace. The scene concludes with the newly engaged Yerger sweeping his fiancée off her feet, carrying her bridal style through the woods.

The couple’s announcement, captioned “To forever with you,” quickly garnered an outpouring of congratulations from friends and fans alike. Fellow influencer Kristina Levina expressed her excitement with an emphatic “Finally AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH,” while Keech herself took to the comments to express appreciation for the “sweet words” of support.

Yerger first rose to prominence as a contestant on the 36th season of CBS‘s Survivor in 2018. At just 18 years old, he was the youngest player that season, distinguishing himself as an underdog with a knack for finding hidden immunity idols and winning individual challenges. His strategic gameplay carried him to day 29, ultimately securing him a spot on the jury.

Post-Survivor, Yerger pivoted to a modeling career before connecting with Keech in 2020. The couple made their social media debut in June of that year, with Yerger sharing a photo from their trip to Mexico captioned “queen & king of the jungle.”

Their relationship has since blossomed in the public eye, with both Yerger and Keech frequently featuring each other on their social media platforms. In a touching tribute on their one-year anniversary in July 2021, Yerger wrote, “Happy 1 year to my favorite person in the world … Even though the past 12 months have flown by, I feel like I’ve known you forever. We’ve had so many fun trips, experiences & adventures together.”

The couple’s journey has been marked by significant milestones, including rescuing a puppy together in Tulum and building their dream home in Nashville. Yerger’s anniversary post reflected on these shared experiences, saying, “Fast forward a year later we are building our dream home in Nashville I love you and am thankful for all the happiness you’ve brought me. Here’s to many more.”

More recently, Yerger celebrated Keech’s birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post, praising her character and their relationship: “happiest of birthdays to my best friend @daisykeech you are the most caring, gracefully gentle, truly kind, fiercely loyal, and purest human out there and i’m so grateful to experience life with you. here’s to another year of not taking life so seriously, making memories & enjoying nature. love you forever & ever.” Earlier in the year, Yerger had referred to Keech as “my 4 time valentine” in a February post, showcasing their enduring romance.

Reflecting on his Survivor experience, Yerger once shared in a CBS.com Q&A, “I’m a people person. I’ve always preferred to spend my time around others over being alone. I feel as though I can relate to those of all ages from all walks of life in some way in order to form common ground.” This ability to connect with others has seemingly served him well in his personal life, culminating in his engagement to Keech.