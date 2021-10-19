Scott Disick Reportedly ‘Stewing’ Over Kourtney Kardashian’s Engagement to Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker may still be celebrating their engagement after the Blink-182 drummer popped the question Sunday, but the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s ex, Scott Disick, is reportedly not so happy at the news. An insider told Entertainment Tonight that Disick, who shares three kids with Kardashian, is “stewing” at her engagement news.

“Scott is stewing over Kourtney and Travis’ engagement and not happy at all,” they shared. “He’s lonely right now and not in a relationship, and is very jealous that things are working out for Kourtney. Scott would prefer to go back to when him and Kourtney were just getting along as co-parents without anyone else in their lives romantically.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kardashian and Disick, who co-parent children Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, dated for 10 years before the Poosh founder broke things off with the Flip It Like Disick star in 2015. Now Disick is “trying to figure out his next move when it comes to their kids,” the source continued, while Kardashian is “trying to ignore any negativity from Scott because she has been down that road too many times to count and is just enjoying this moment.”

In June, Disick previously gave his blessing to his ex’s relationship with Barker, saying, “I think if you really love somebody, you want them to be happy no matter what. So I do give her a blessing to be happy.” Then in September, things got messy when Disick was called out by Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima for allegedly DMing him rude comments about their shared ex’s PDA-filled vacation with Barker.

“Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Disick allegedly wrote, to which Bendjima replied, “Don’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS: i aint your bro.” The model continued, “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately,” adding on his Instagram Story, “Couldn’t miss this one. He been playing around for too long, tried to stay quiet and be the nice guy.” While Disick has yet to address the situation publicly, the reality star’s girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin, broke things off with him soon after the DMs were made public.