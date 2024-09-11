Jennifer Aniston's Reaction to Justin Theroux Engagement Revealed in New Report

Jennifer Aniston might be feeling some "sadness" over her ex-husband's engagement. It was recently reveled that Justin Theroux is now engaged to Gilded Age actress Nicole Brydon Bloom, and we now have Aniston's reported reaction to the news.

"She wants to be happy for Justin and in many ways she is, but there is still an overwhelming feeling of sadness and regret over what might have been between them," a source told New Idea. "Jen is very lonely and panicked over the lack of relationship success she's had since her divorce from Justin seven years ago."

The source went on to say that seeing photos of her ex-boyfriend John Mayer "so loved-up with" 24-year-old actress Kiernan Shipka "has hit a nerve" for Aniston. "She's not missing John, but it has highlighted how lonely she's been feeling," said the insider. "The upside is that she's finally getting closure and she can totally let these guys go – and she's vowed to be proactive about finding someone new."

(Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

The insider went on to note that many of Aniston's close friends — such as Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Courteney Cox — have been able to find long-lasting romances after their respective high profile divorces while, "for some reason, [Jen's] still stuck in this rut."

Aniston and Theroux first began dating in 2011 and later married in 2015. In 2018, they issued a joint statement announcing they had split and explaining that their separation "was mutual and lovingly made" at the end of 2017. She was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000-2005.

At the moment, the source indicates that Anisiton is prioritizing her work, but would still like to have someone to share it with. "It's one thing to have the zillion-dollar mansion, the job of her dreams and all the perks in the world," said the source. "But the bottom line is that she's lonely, and as much as she hates to admit it, the years are slipping by so fast."