Pete Davidson Reportedly Checks Into Rehab Again in Wake of Breakup

Pete Davidson is taking some time off to focus on his health and wellness. A source says a recent breakup with The Bachelor villain Maria Georgas is what triggered his latest stint in rehab, per The U.S. Sun, which would be his second time entering into treatment this year.

“He checked into rehab in Florida fairly recently,” the insider told the outlet. “He flew in on a private jet. He’s in pretty bad shape this time around. He’s not in a good place.”

Georgas starred in the most recent season of the reality dating series vying for the affection of Joey Graziadei. “He [Davidson] ended a fling with Maria just before he checked in,” the insider said, noting they’d only been dating “for a couple of months.”

The last time Davidson, who famously dated Kim Kardashian following her split from Kanye West, entered treatment was in July after completing more than than 200 live stand-up comedy shows across the nation, as well as several film projects and the release of his second Netflix comedy special, Turbo Fonzarelli, in January.

Davidson publicly noted that he’d been in and out of different facilities to address his mental health since he was 9. He deals with borderline personality disorder and severe post-traumatic stress disorder.

This summer, a source told PEOPLE: “Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues. His friends and family have been supportive during this time.”

In 2018, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder after years of battling depression and anxiety, leading him to check into a rehabilitation program in December 2016. At the time, he thought he was having a nervous breakdown but later determined that it was due to heavy marijuana usage.

Many of Davidson’s issues began after the death of his father. His father was a New York City firefighter for Ladder 118 who died in service during the September 11, 2001 attacks.