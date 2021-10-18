Shanna Moakler Seemingly Reacts to Ex-Husband Travis Barker’s Engagement to Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler wasted no time in reacting to his engagement on social media. Barker proposed to his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian on Sunday, and she said yes. Not long after that, Moakler was on Instagram sharing cryptic quotes that appeared to sum up her feelings on the matter.

“Temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance,” read one post on Moakler’s Instagram Story. Another one showed a quote attributed to rapper Tupac Shakur, which read: “Before you ask why someone hates you, ask yourself why you give a f—.” Moakler adorned this with an ironic red heart emoji. She has never been shy about her discomfort with Barker’s new romance, especially when it comes to their children.

I wanna have a hold on somebody the way Travis Barker has a hold on Shanna Moakler😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/8Ex7e6Ss2z — jaxxie🧛🏽‍♀️ (@maddieeeznuts) October 18, 2021

Barker and Moakler first married in 2004 and had two children together, 18-year-old Landon Asher and 16-year-old Alabama Luella. The couple filed for divorce in 2006 but reportedly tried to make up a few times before finalizing the divorce in 2008. Even then, they attended events together and apparently continued to live together while co-parenting their children, though according to a report by TMZ the police were called to their home in 2014.

Barker began dating Kardashian in January of 2021 and their romance has moved fast. In May, Moakler told Us Weekly that she thought Barker was “recycling” parts of their romance in his new relationship with Kardashian. For example, she noted that the two had posted about watching a movie that she and Barker had bonded over when they first met.

Moakler also grumbled that Kardashian was trying to “put a wedge” between her and her children by “buying my kids Prada every other day. They’re going on lavish trips. They’re doing all these things, which is fine. I think it’s nice that they’re being kind to my kids. I want that for my children.”

Alabama seemed to respond to coverage of this quote on social media, writing: “My mom has never completely been in my life… Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? …I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows.” Landon added in another post that Moakler wasn’t “in [their] lives like” Barker is. Moakler told Us Weekly that these posts were “false” and just a sign of teenage rebellion.

The latest word from sources close to Barker and Moakler is that the former couple is struggling to amicably co-parent their children. The source said that the partnership “has hit rock bottom,” but that hasn’t stopped Barker from moving forward with Kardashian. His proposal was reportedly documented for the Kardashians’ upcoming show on Hulu.