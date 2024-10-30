Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Reportedly Split, Ending Engagement

It’s reportedly over for Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz. Sources confirm to PEOPLE that Tatum and Kravitz’s relationship is over. They began dating after working together on Kravitz’s feature directorial debut Blink Twice. They became engaged last year. Neither have commented on the breakup.

The actors have ended their engagement just weeks after Tatum made headlines for finally settling his longtime financial dispute with his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan. (The exes battled over his Magic Mike royalties.)

Videos by PopCulture.com

While one might think this signaled Tatum ready to move on with his life amid the engagement to Kravitz, there were murmurs of trouble. The actress/director, who is daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, has been spotted out and about without her engagement ring.

The Batman star was gushing about Tatum in an interview as recently as the end of this summer. “Art is our love language,” Kravitz told PEOPLE at Blink Twice’s Aug. 23 premiere. “I think it’s what we love, and we love talking about it, and experiencing it, and supporting each other.”

As for Tatum, he said of Kravitz: “This is what I’ll say about creating with someone that you are with or love: I suggest it. If you are thinking about having a kid or if you’re thinking about getting married, go find the hardest possible creative project with your partner. When you can look across the room or the set and know that you have the best person that is next to you trying to solve problems, and you’re really looking to them for answers just as equally as trying to solve them yourself, that is unbelievable.”

Kravitz was previously married to actor Karl Glusmam. They wed in a lavish ceremony at Kravitz’s famous father’s home in Paris. She filed for divorce in 2020. Tatum and Dewan were married from 2006-2018. They share a daughter together. He previously dated singer Jessie J before Kravitz, but they split for good in 2020.