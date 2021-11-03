Scott Disick Comments on Kourtney Kardashian’s Post Following Her Engagement to Travis Barker

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian are keeping it cordial for their kids. Following the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s engagement to Travis Barker last month, her ex-boyfriend made sure to comment publicly on her Instagram photo of their 9-year-old daughter Penelope’s Halloween costume.

Penelope was the perfect doppelganger for Clueless‘ Cher Horowitz in a yellow plaid skirt and blazer in her mom’s Instagram post, which she captioned fittingly, “As if.” Disick commented on the post playfully, “O Cher, don’t forget she can’t keep driving her jeep without her drivers License.” This is the first public interaction Kardashian has had since her engagement with Disick, with whom she also shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6.

Last month, the Blink-182 drummer popped the question to Kardashian in a stunning beach proposal outside the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel in Santa Barbara, California. The two first went public with their romance in February 2021 and have kept the PDA going throughout their relationship, even dressing up in True Romance-inspired Halloween costumes this year.

In June, Disick previously gave his blessing to his ex’s relationship, saying on the KUWTK series reunion, “I think if you really love somebody, you want them to be happy no matter what. So I do give her a blessing to be happy.” However, things got messy in September when the Flip It Like Disick star was called out by the Poosh founder’s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima for allegedly DMing him about Kardashian’s PDA-filled vacation with Barker.

“Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Disick allegedly wrote in publicly posted DMs. The model replied, “Don’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS: i aint your bro.” Bendjima continued, “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately,” adding on his Instagram Story, “Couldn’t miss this one. He been playing around for too long, tried to stay quiet and be the nice guy.” Following the scandal, the reality star’s girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin, called off their relationship.