‘The Upshaws’ Star Mike Epps Makes Big Career Move

Mike Epps is doing big things. Deadline reports the comedian has signed with Artists First for management.

Per the report, Epps, who lauded his standup career in 1995 with an appearance on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam, has delivered six comedy specials. Many are available on streaming platforms, including Netflix.

He’s currently starring in The Upshaws on Netflix, which is entering its fifth and final season, which he also produces. The show centered on a middle class family, set in his hometown of Indiana. It’s been a huge success, earning 10 NAACP Image Award nominations, with him winning for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series in 2024.

Aside from standup, he’s starred in several comedies and films, including Sparkle, All About the Benjamins, and the Friday franchise. He published a book in 2017 titled Unsuccessful Thug, about his life growing up around violence and comedy setting him on a better path.

Alongside his wife, entertainment executive Kyra Epps, he starred in the HGTV special Buying Back the Block, which follows them as they buy several homes on his childhood block in Indianapolis to revitalize the neighborhood.

The Upshaws premiered in 2021. Of the show’s end, co-creator and EP Regina Hicks said in a statement: “Truly grateful to Netflix for giving us this season to once again bring the warmth and funny that we’re known for (and with this fifth and final — some closure) to our Upshaws family. Co-creator and star Wanda Sykes also added, “A heartfelt thanks to Netflix for letting us send off The Upshaws with this fifth and final season. We are excited to give the show and the fans a proper farewell.”

In 2021, Epps spoke about the show’s ability to relate to its audience in a chat with theGrio. “The baby mamas definitely made it on there,” Epps joked. “[Indianapolis] is where all the baby mamas at. But that’s what makes the show authentic, and new and fresh. I ain’t never seen a dude with a bunch of baby mamas on TV—not a sitcom. Wanda and Kim were able to capture that good story. In the beginning, I came in the room and Wanda had me in there like I was in an interrogation room. She was asking me all these questions.”