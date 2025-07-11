Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Sets Latest Business Expansion

SKIMS just keeps growing. Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line, which launched in 2019 online, will now have a new store in Nashville, Tennessee at the Green Hills mall, Nashville Post reports.

The mall is one of just a handful of spots in the country to house a SKIMS boutique. Currently, SKIMS has a flagship shop in Los Angeles, with a standalone store in Atlanta, and freestanding locations in Washington, D.C., New York City, Austin, Texas and Cabazon, Calif., per the company website.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Products are also available at Nordstrom in the mall in Tennessee, but this expansion is the first standalone Skims location in Nashville. An official opening date has not been confirmed but an official store permit confirms it’s in the works.

Earlier this year, SKIMS was valued at $4 billion. The new store comes amid SKIMS’ partnership with NIKE being delayed.

In June, it was announced the collaboration has been pushed back. A new launch date has yet to be revealed, but it’s expected to be sometime later this year, with NIKE believing SKIMS will freshen up the brand.

The cause of the new delay is reportedly due to production delays, which are said to be internal and not because of a supplier or shipping issue. Nike first announced the partnership in February, with the collaboration featuring apparel, footwear and accessories. Since the initial announcement, Heidi O’Neill, one of the executives who worked on the partnership, has left the company.

New Nike CEO Elliott Hill has been open about SKIMS reinvigorating the company after recent declines in sales and its business. SKIMS is valued at $4 billion. Nike’s stock is down more than 20% year to date.

“The origin of NikeSKIMS is rooted in a desire to bring something new and unexpected to an industry that is craving something different, and to invite a new generation of women into fitness with disruptive product designed to meet their needs in both performance and style,” the company said about SKIMS during the initial announcement.