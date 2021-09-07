Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Break up Following His Alleged DMs About Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin are done following his alleged DMs trashing ex Kourtney Kardashian. The 20-year-old model daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin reportedly split from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38, 11 months after the two were first romantically linked. Hamlin was the one who called off the relationship, Entertainment Tonight reports, after Kardashian’s other ex, Younes Bendjima, released DMs he claimed were from Disick.

“Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” the Flip It Like Disick alum allegedly wrote about a photo of Kardashian and her boyfriend Travis Barker shared during a trip to Italy. “Don’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS: i aint your bro,” Bendjima responded, adding the caption, “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately.” Later he followed up with another message on his Instagram Story: “Couldn’t miss this one. He been playing around for too long, tried to stay quiet and be the nice guy.”



Neither Disick nor Hamlin directly commented on the scandal publicly, but The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills daughter posted several cryptic messages on social media in the aftermath, including a photo of a tank top on Instagram Sunday reading, “Don’t you have a girlfriend?” Monday, she posted a telling quote to her Story: “Never settle for less. Not with your jobs, your friends, and especially not with your heart. Continue to seek what you are looking for and do not shrink yourself for the sake of other people. You deserve the best.” Hamlin added to the quote, “This is it.”

An insider told ET that shortly after Disick’s alleged DM was exposed, “Amelia and Scott were still trying to make New York Fashion Week plans together. Scott was trying to write the situation off as nothing, but as the days went by, Amelia was more and more hurt by the whole thing.” The source continued that while the model had “been understanding of Scott’s co-parenting routine and the family dynamic [with Kardashian], but this disappointed her.” They added that the former couple is “figuring out where to go from here and what their future looks like.”