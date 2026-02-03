Savannah Guthrie Speaks Out After Mom’s Disappearance and Possible Kidnapping

Savannah Guthrie is asking for prayers after the “possible kidnapping or abduction” of her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie.

The TODAY anchor took to Instagram on Monday with a request for prayers alongside a graphic reading, “Please pray.”

Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie on ‘today’ on Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)

“We believe in prayer. we believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. we believe in goodness. we believe in humanity. above all, we believe in Him,” she wrote.

“Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment,” she continued. “We need you.”

Quoting Bible verse Isaiah 26:3 as a message “for all time for all of us,” Savannah concluded, “Bring her home.”

Savannah also shared an official statement on behalf of her family that same day, thanking everyone “for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support.”

“Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom,” she continued. “We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at (520) 351-4900.”

Nancy was last seen the night of Jan. 31 at her home outside of Tucson, Ariz., and was reported missing on Feb. 1 by her family, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told reporters at a news conference the following day.

Nancy’s home is being considered a crime scene, and Nanos said Nancy is believed to have been harmed while being taken from her home against her will.

Nancy did not have cognitive issues, Nanos said, but did have physical difficulties and requires medication that can be fatal if she does not take it for 24 hours.

“She is very limited in her mobility; we know she didn’t just walk out of there, that we know,” Nanos said. “There were other things at the scene that indicate that she did not leave on her own.”

Nancy lived alone and had house staff, some of whom the sheriff said had been in touch with law enforcement.

Police have not confirmed if Nancy was targeted because of her relationship to Savannah, but Nanos said they were not aware of any threats made toward the NBC anchor.