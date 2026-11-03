Savannah Chrisley Shares New Baby Update Days After Announcing Pregnancy

Days after announcing she and her new husband, Jason Galanis, were expecting their first child, Savannah Chrisley shared a new baby update.

In her latest Instagram post, the TV personality revealed that she and Galanis are expecting a “sweet miracle boy.” She also shared a sneak peek at the couple’s recent gender reveal party, which included her famous family.

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“My sweet miracle boy… you are everything we prayed for and more. The most beautiful reminder that God’s plans are always greater than our own,” she wrote. “The past few days have reminded me just how cruel this world can be. But no amount of hate could ever overshadow the joy of loving you. You are a MIRACLE.”

Chrisley continued by stating, “My precious baby boy, your daddy and I will spend the rest of our lives protecting you, praying over you, and loving you beyond measure. We may not be able to shield you from every bit of darkness in this world, but we promise to raise you to be a LIGHT in it.”

“You are already our greatest blessing, our answered prayer, and the sweetest chapter of our lives,” she added. “God knew exactly what He was doing when He gave us YOU. WE GET TO BE YOUR MOMMY AND DADDY!!!”

The Chrisley Knows Best alum announced last week that she was pregnant.

“I’ve prayed for this life. I’ve cried for this life. And there were moments I truly wondered if this life would ever be mine,” she wrote. “The past few years have taken me through fires I never imagined I’d have to walk through. Seasons of heartbreak, loss, and moments when I didn’t know if I would ever make it to the other side. I wondered if I would ever find my forever… if I would ever feel safe enough to truly breathe again.”

Although she initially kept Galanis’ identity secret, referring to him only as “J,” multiple media outlets later identified him.

“J, watching the way you already love and protect our baby before he/she has even entered this world has made me fall in love with you in an entirely new way. Not a single doctor’s appointment missed. Constantly caring for me, talking about our baby, and reminding me how beautiful my growing bump is. I thank God every day that this baby gets to call you Daddy.”

It was later revealed the couple got engaged in late 2025 and secretly married in July 2026. Galanis was previously convicted of fraud and was sentenced to more than a decade in prison. However, President Trump commuted his sentence in early 2025.

The couple has a 27-year age gap. Chrisley spoke out about the criticism surrounding her relationship following the announcement.

“This world can be so incredibly cruel. People can be quick to judge, quick to condemn, and slow to show grace,” she stated in an Instagram Story post. “But as I sit here looking out at God’s beautiful creation, I am reminded of something so much greater than the noise around me…”