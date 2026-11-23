Lance Broadway, an MLB player turned Hollywood actor, died suddenly. He was 43 years old.

According to the New York Post, Broadway was discovered dead in an apartment stairwell on Nov. 17 in Texas. A rep with the Dallas County Medical Examiner confirmed the news, noting the cause and manner of the late actor’s death are still pending testing.

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Born in August 1983, Broadway was selected by the Chicago White Sox during the 2005 MLB draft. He was considered the White Sox’ eighth-best prospect at the start of the 2006 season. He was named the third-best prospect in the White Sox system in 2007.

In May 2009, Broadway was traded to the New York Mets and was assigned to the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons of the International League. In late 2009, he signed a minor league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays and spent the entire 2010 season with the Triple-A Las Vegas 51s.

Broadway made his motion picture debut in the action-packed 2013 film Olympus Has Fallen, starring Gerard Butler and Morgan Freeman. He was cast as Secret Service Agent O’Neil, who was killed by terrorist leader Kang Yeonsak inside the Presidential Emergency Operations Center (P.E.O.C.) bunker after Kang and Dave Forbes betrayed everyone in the bunker and took President Asher and Prime Minister Lee.

After Olympus Has Fallen, Broadway was cast as Commander Linden in Beyond the Trek, released in 2017. He later appeared in TV shows such as Saint George, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Lucifer, and Kevin From Work.

His last acting role was in the sci-fi drama Colony (2016-2017).