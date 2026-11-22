Belgian DJ Henri PFR is opening up about his struggles as he goes through a “pretty dark time.”

Late last week, the musician took to Instagram to speak out, writing that he was “honestly terrified” to share his personal struggles.

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“I’ve always wanted to be honest with you,” he shared with his followers. “On Instagram, you mostly see the good moments: my smiles, my shows, my music, and all the incredible things I’m lucky enough to experience.”

However, the DJ pointed out that he doesn’t usually want to share only the days when everything is going well. “Right now, I’m not okay,” he revealed. “I’ve been going through a pretty dark time mentally. Despite all the love and beautiful things around me, I just can’t seem to feel that happiness right now. It’s hard to understand, even for me.”

The musician further admitted that he was struggling to create, be present, or even reply to a text message.

“To my loved ones, my friends, the people I work with, and anyone waiting for a reply: I’m truly sorry for my silence,” he continued. “It never comes from a lack of love, care, or respect. I’m going through something I’m still trying to understand myself.”

The DJ then wrote that he’s doing his best to find “that light again” in himself, noting that he misses creating and sharing with his fans and loved ones.

“As an artist, I want to be honest with you, even when things aren’t going well,” he reassured. “I’m not sharing this to worry anyone or seek attention. I just needed to open my heart.”

He went on to add, “But I still have so much love for music and for everything we share. I’m looking forward to finding that spark again and sharing new melodies and happier moments with you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for being there, even when I’m a little less present.”