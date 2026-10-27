Savannah Chrisley and Mystery Boyfriend Expecting First Child

TV personality Savannah Chrisley and her mystery boyfriend are expecting their first child.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the exciting news.

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“I’ve prayed for this life. I’ve cried for this life. And there were moments I truly wondered if this life would ever be mine,” she wrote. “The past few years have taken me through fires I never imagined I’d have to walk through. Seasons of heartbreak, loss, and moments when I didn’t know if I would ever make it to the other side. I wondered if I would ever find my forever… if I would ever feel safe enough to truly breathe again.”

Savannah shared that things turned around for her when God sent her mystery boyfriend, whom she calls “J.”

“Right in the middle of the heartbreak. Before all the pieces were put back together. And somehow, he began healing parts of me he never broke,” she continued. “My protector. My fiercest fighter. My most loyal person. My lover. My safe place. A man with the patience of Job (and Lord knows he needs it 🤣). The one who makes me laugh even on my hardest days.”

Savannah went on to say this is the first time in a long time she’s felt safe and fulfilled. “I can finally exhale. I found my forever in you.”

“And just when I thought my heart couldn’t hold any more love, God gave us our sweetest blessing yet,” she noted. “We’re having a BABY!”

Savannah then gave her boyfriend a special shoutout for his continuous support. “J, watching the way you already love and protect our baby before he/she has even entered this world has made me fall in love with you in an entirely new way. Not a single doctor’s appointment missed. Constantly caring for me, talking about our baby, and reminding me how beautiful my growing bump is. I thank God every day that this baby gets to call you Daddy.”

The TV personality also gave those still waiting to get pregnant. “Please don’t mistake God’s silence for His absence. Sometimes He’s writing the most beautiful chapters of your story while you’re still trying to make sense of the ones that broke your heart. I once prayed just to make it through another day. Now I get to spend forever with the love of my life, carrying a little miracle we already love more than words. From heartbreak to healing. From surviving to living. From praying for my forever to building a family with him.

She then added, “Only God could have written this story. Here’s to forever, J… and the sweetest little blessing we can’t wait to meet.”

Along with the pregnancy, Savannah announced that she and J are also engaged.

The reality TV star revealed she was in a relationship with the mysterious J this past spring on her podcast Unlocked.

“I am dating someone. I am extremely happy and extremely fulfilled in life,” she shared at the time. “I feel like where I am at in life is the moment that I had always dreamt of but never thought was possible.”