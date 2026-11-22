Hoping to make some amends, Britney Spears publicly apologizes to her family for “bringing up past issues.”

In an Instagram post on Nov. 21, the “Stronger” hitmaker stated she was blessed to have such a beautiful family. “I’m so very sorry for bringing up past issues,” she wrote. “But I think I did because I realized I needed to protect my heart.”

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“It’s the way I love and when I love you, I REALLY love you,” she continued. “My stubbornness is childish and embarrassing.”

Spears then shared, “Thoughts on the past, I’m obviously human and there actually might be something to those things I said phycology [sic] wise, either way I’m sorry to my family bringing up those memories.”

“I’ve never actually spoken to them face to face on it,” she added. “It’s frankly [because] I just miss them like crazy!!! And I’m very sorry!!!”

The post has since been deleted.

Britney has had a publicly strained relationship with family members over the years. The rift with her father, Jamie, stemmed from his role as her conservator for 13 years, until her conservatorship ended in 2021.

In her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, Spears stated that conservatorship stripped her of her womanhood and made her “into a child.”

Along with her father, the pop star has had a strained relationship with her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. Earlier this month, Britney publicly accused Jamie Line of not letting her hold her niece during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Jamie Lynn never let me hold [her daughter] Ivy one time when I would visit in Louisiana during covid in two week trips and [my ex-husband] Kevin [Federline] wouldn’t let me use the bathroom when I would pick my children up in their house !!!” Britney wrote in the post alongside a photo of Dakota Fanning’s character from Uptown Girls flipping someone off. “They made me feel like a slave and have all their secret things they did behind my back and all I ever did was work for my dad !!!

She also vowed to find a new family.