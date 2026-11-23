The famed classic film The Wizard of Oz is scheduled to air on Thanksgiving Eve.

In a statement, the CW said the 1939 fantasy movie will debut on the network on Nov. 25 at 8 p.m.

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“When a tornado rips through Kansas, young Dorothy Gale and her dog, Toto, are whisked away to the magical Land of Oz,” the film’s description reads. “They follow the Yellow Brick Road to the Emerald City to meet the Wizard who can return them back home. On the way, [they] meet a Scarecrow who wants a brain, a Tin Man who wants a heart, and a Cowardly Lion who wants courage.”

The Wizard of Oz will have an encore presentation on Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

The film starred Judy Garland (Dorothy Gale), Jack Haley (the Tin Man), Ray Bolger (Scarecrow), Ber Lahr (Cowardly Lion), Frank Morgan (the Wizard), and Margaret Hamilton (the Wicked Witch).

The film is based on L. Frank Baum’s 1900 children’s novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. The book has 13 sequels.