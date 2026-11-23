Former Bachelorette lead Kaitlyn Bristowe has opened up about one of her dogs’ terrifying health battle.

Last month, the TV personality/podcaster revealed that her pup, Pinot, had overdosed on 120 prescription pills for his preexisting heart condition. The dog had just spent nearly a week in a critical care unit following a previous health scare.

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Bristowe revealed that the vets working on Pinot had told her to say goodbye after the pill incident. But thankfully, he managed to pull through… only to have yet another health issue.

“Pinot cannot catch a break,” she explained in an Instagram post on Nov. 21. “He has scar tissue built up in his throat (strictures), some of the worst they have seen. He has feeding tubes and a balloon in his esophagus that we have to pump air into twice a day for six weeks.”

Bristowe then wrote a special shoutout to her rumored partner, Zac Clark. “Pinot and I would love to thank his doggy dad and my partner. He has been a hero, the amc, and for your prayers to keep him going. I’ve never met a dog willing to fight so hard through all of this.”

The former Bachelorette lead further promised to “keep everyone posted” throughout Pinot’s health journey. “Just know when you see me online, you might not know what’s going on behind the scenes,” she pointed out. “And sometimes my coping mechanism is sleeping, sometimes it’s trying to be funny, sometimes it’s letting loose and sometimes it’s crying until I can’t cry anymore. Thank you guys for all the support. I know I’m not perfect, but I will continue to be open and honest.”

She then added in the post’s caption, “My fighter. My actual earth angel. The next six weeks will be all hands on deck and a lot of prayers.”