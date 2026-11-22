One year after undergoing a double mastectomy, former The Voice host Alison Haislip shares an update about her health.

Haislip, The Voice’s original online/social media correspondent when the show premiered on NBC in 2011, shared a throwback photo of the procedure on Instagram last month.

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She had been diagnosed with triple-positive breast cancer on Aug. 5, 2025, after she found a lump during a self-check between routine screenings.

“It’s hard to pinpoint how exactly I feel a year after my double mastectomy,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “Relieved. Pissed. Overwhelmed. Grateful. All of it.”

Haislip then shared, “Going through cancer treatment was absolutely the worst time of my life. But it also brought about some of the absolute best times. (I mean, I’m now an award-winning podcast host because of it.”

“I wish cancer upon no one. But in the time since this surgery, I have had 3 other friends who have also gotten double mastectomies, and multiple other friends who have been diagnosed with various cancers,” she recalled. “All between the ages of late 30s to early 50s. Then there are the countless people I’ve been connected with BECAUSE of their cancer diagnosis.”

Haislip encouraged her followers to schedule mammograms and ultrasounds when due and to trust their bodies.

“But this goes for EVERYONE – trust your body to tell you when something is off and get it checked out,” she added. “Cancer treatment sucks but it is also amazing because it keeps us alive. And it does that even more effectively the earlier something is detected.”

During her treatment, Haislip had a procedure and six rounds of chemotherapy. Despite her cancer battle, she continued her work as hospital attorney Morgan Stiles on HBO Max’s The Pitt.