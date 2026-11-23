Less than six months after he got married, Taylor Swift’s ex Matt Healy has a personal update: he and his wife, Gabbriette Bechtel, are expecting their first child.

In photographs PEOPLE obtained, The 1975 frontman’s wife showed off her baby bump during a recent visit to Bristol Farms in West Hollywood. The couple hasn’t publicly commented on the pregnancy.

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Healy and Bechtel were first romantically linked in late 2023, just a couple of months after the singer ended his short-lived relationship with Swift.

The duo confirmed their engagement while attending their friend Charli xcx’s Brat concert in 2025. They exchanged vows in an outdoor ceremony at Madonna former Los Angeles estate, Castillo del Lago, this past July.

Although he hasn’t discussed his past romance with Swift, Healy has referenced his ex.

Just before his wedding to Bechtel, Healy seemingly referenced Swift during his band’s performance at the Glastonbury Festival.

“I want to be sincere for a second with everybody,” he told fans. “What this moment is making me realize is that, yeah… what this moment’s making me realize is that — and I’m being sincere — I probably am the best.”

He then stated sarcastically, “I’m probably the best songwriter of my generation. The best, what do we say, a poet, ladies and gentlemen, is what I am. Generational wordsmith. I just wanted to remind you, you know, in the next couple of minutes, these lyrics, this poetry, I bleed for you. Alright? Just take that in, alright? Take it away, boys.”

Many believe the poet remark was a reference to Swift’s Tortured Poets Department album, which included songs Swift wrote about her and the 1975 frontman’s romance. Among the songs inspired by the short-lived relationship were “Guilty as Sin?,” “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can),” and “Fresh Out the Slammer.”

Following her relationship with Healy, Swift started dating her now-husband, Travis Kelce. The couple got engaged in late 2025 and were married at Madison Square Garden on Jul. 3.