Ronny Hallin, sister of Garry and Penny Marshall, an actress and producer of various TV sitcoms, has died. She was 88 years old.

According to Deadline, Hallin “passed away peacefully at home” on Oct. 27.

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Born in January 1938, Hallin started her career in the early 1970s. She made her first on-screen appearance in the TV show The Odd Couple in 1974. She then started her producing career on the set of Blansky Beauties in 1976.

During her career, Hallin produced several TV sitcoms, including Happy Days, Laverne & Shirley, You Again? Family Matters, Perfect Strangers, and Step by Step. She appeared in Laverne & Shirley alongside her sister, Penny, in a 1982 episode.

Hallin also appeared in Gerry’s movies Frankie and Johnny (1991), Exit to Eden (1994), and Raising Helen (2004).

Following Penny’s passing in 2018, Ronny opened up about her late sister.”She always said, ‘I had a great life,’” Ronny shared. “Penny was great — I loved her.”

Ronny also said that Penny died “very peacefully” and that she was by her sister’s side the whole time. “She was ready.”

Details about Ronny’s death, including the cause, have not been revealed. She is survived by her three children, niece Tracy Reiner, and nephew Scott Marshall.