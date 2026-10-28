Savannah Chrisley’s New Fiancé Has Been Identified

Shortly after Savannah Chrisley announced her pregnancy and engagement, the reality TV star’s mysterious fiancé was identified.

According to Us Weekly, Savannah is now engaged to Jason Galanis, 50, who was previously sentenced to more than a decade in prison for defrauding a Native American tribute and investors out of tens of millions of dollars.

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Jason served some time at Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida, alongside Savannah’s father, Todd. The duo overlapped their time at the prison from January to August 2023.

Jason, once an associate of Hunter Biden, testified in the Republican impeachment inquiry into now-former President Joe Biden in March 2024. President Trump later commuted his prison sentence one year later.

Two months after Galanis’ prison sentence was commuted, Trump pardoned both Todd and Savannah’s mother, Julie. The duo was previously convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud.

Savannah revealed that she was dating someone this past spring but did not reveal further details about the mysterious man, whom she identified as “J.”

“I am dating someone. I am extremely happy and extremely fulfilled in life,” she said at the time. “I feel like where I am at in life is the moment that I had always dreamt of but never thought was possible.”

On Tuesday, Savannah announced that she was not only pregnant with her first child but also shared that she and “J” were officially engaged.

“J, watching the way you already love and protect our baby before he/she has even entered this world has made me fall in love with you in an entirely new way. Not a single doctor’s appointment missed,” she wrote in a post about the pregnancy news. “Constantly caring for me, talking about our baby, and reminding me how beautiful my growing bump is. I thank God every day that this baby gets to call you Daddy.”

Elsewhere in the post, Savannah called “J” her protector, fiercest fighter, most loyal person, lover, and safe place.

“A man with the patience of Job (and Lord knows he needs it),” she pointed out. “The one who makes me laugh even on my hardest days.”

Savannah then added, “I can finally exhale. I found my forever in you.”





