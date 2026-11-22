Peggy King, a TV and recording star, passed away last month following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was 96 years old.

According to Variety, King died on Oct. 25 at the Saunders House Assisted Living facility in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania.

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Born in February 1930, King began her career in the early 1950s and joined big bands led by Charlie Spivak, Ralph Flanagan, and Ray Anthony. She was nicknamed “Pretty Perky Peggy King.”

King appeared in The George Gobel Show from 1954 to 1957. She also guest-starred in various TV shows, including Bob Hope’s 1956 Chevy Show, American Bandstand, The Steven Allen Show, What’s My Line?, and The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.

Between 1955 and 1959, she released three records: Girl Meets Boy, Wish Upon a Star, and Lazy Afternoon. Other records she released were Oh What a Memory We Made… Tonight (1984), Through the Years and Over the Roads (1999), and Songs à la King (2016). Among her hit singles was “Make Yourself Comfortable, which was her biggest charting single, reaching #30 on the US charts.

Decades into her career, King was inducted into the Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame. She was also among the first celebrities to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

King is survived by her daughter, Suzy Rudofker, and son-in-law, Dwain Goforth.