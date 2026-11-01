Savannah Chrisley Addresses Backlash Over Now-Husband’s Identity

Refusing to tolerate negativity about her personal life, Savannah Chrisley addresses backlash over her husband’s identity, Jason Galanis.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum took to her Instagram Stories on Oct. 31, calling the negative remarks “so incredibly cruel.”

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“What a whirlwind this week has been,” she began the lengthy post, tagging herself at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, per PEOPLE. “This world can be so incredibly cruel. People can be quick to judge, quick to condemn, and slow to show grace. But as I sit here looking out at God’s beautiful creation, I am reminded of something so much greater than the noise around me…”

“The world may try to steal your pace, but it can never take away what God has promised you,” she continued. “I’ve learned that you don’t have to defend what God has already ordained. You don’t have to fight every battle, answer every accusation, or convince the world of what God already knows to be true.”

Chrisley also noted that sometimes the “greatest act of faith is simply being still, choosing love when you’re met with hate, extending grace when none is given, and trusting that Jesus is working even in the moments that hurt the most.”

Despite the negativity, Chrisley said her heart is full, and her blessings are “immeasurable.”

“And my faith is stronger than any storm this world could ever bring,” she pointed out. “Because at the end of the day, hate will never have the final word; JESUS WILL. And LOVE ALWAYS WINS.”

Chrisley wrapped up by quoting John 15: “The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.”

“Thank you, Jesus, for a peace this world cannot give and a lot this world cannot take away,” she added.

Chrisley announced last week that she and Galanis were expecting their first child. Although she only addressed Galanis as “J,” he was later identified. The couple has a 27-year age gap.

Galanis was previously sentenced to 189 months in prison after being convicted of multiple securities fraud schemes. He even served alongside Chrisley’s father for a few months.

President Trump later commuted his sentence. Following his 2025 prison release, Galanis and Chrisley started dating. They got engaged in late 2025 and secretly married this past July.

Chrisley defended her and Galanis’ relationship and her pregnancy, declaring in an Instagram Stories post, “My sweet, thumb-sucking baby… you are worth it ALL. You are not a headline. You are not a controversy. You are not defined by anyone’s past, anyone’s mistakes, or anyone else’s opinions.”

“You are innocent, deeply loved, and the greatest blessing God could have ever entrusted your daddy and I with,” she pointed out. “No amount of noise in this world will ever overshadow the joy of being your mama. You are my answered prayer. And I will never apologize for celebrating you.”