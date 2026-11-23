Michael Jackson’s brother Marlon is speaking out about secretly battling Stage 4 prostate cancer over the past four years.

The Jackson 5 bandmate spoke out publicly for the first time about his cancer battle during his recent appearance on Farah Shammas’ podcast.

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“I’ma break some news to you that you don’t know,” he said. “And tell people right now: God has me. He already he told me he has me. I’ve had cancer for four years.”

When Shammas appeared shocked by the news, Marlon replied, “Oh, yes. But don’t worry about it. God got me. Everything is great.”

“Everything is fine,” he said after revealing he had his prostate gland removed and underwent radiation treatment. “Everything is great. I walk almost four miles four times a week.”

Marlon also said he made other health changes, including cutting sugar from his diet. He also said he was more “careful” about what he puts in his body.

“I do away with sugar, and I’m careful what I put in my body and try to take care of myself,” he noted.

Marlon also said that he was “great” and “good” despite the circumstances. “Bad grass don’t die. So, I’m going ot be around for a long time.”

Despite the worrisome diagnosis, Marlon said he’s doing better than expected. “Even my doctor said, ‘You’re doing so much better than what I thought.’”

Much like his younger brother, Michael, Marlon started his music career at a young age. Two years after leaving the Jackson 5 in 1985, Marlon released his solo album Baby Tonight. Although he left the music industry shortly after, he has made numerous stage appearances over the years, including at the Utilita Arena Cardiff earlier this month.