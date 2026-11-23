A fire was reported at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s $42 million Los Angeles estate on Monday morning.

Sources close to the situation told TMZ that deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a structure fire at the famous couple’s home at around midnight on Nov. 23.

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When they arrived, deputies found a storage shed engulfed in flames. The fire department was already on scene and working to extinguish it.

Page Six has since shared details about the phone exchange between one firefighter and the 911 dispatcher.

“We do have a shed on fire with no spread to the brush,” the firefighter stated. They also said the team was “on scene” and the fire had been “downgraded to a structure.”

Minutes later, a 911 operator stated, “Quint 110. Respond to structure in Malibu. 67th District.”

“Quint 110” refers to a dual-purpose fire truck, an engine and ladder. The dispatcher then shared the address of the couple’s Los Angeles home.

Along with the audio release, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department also issued a statement about the incident.

“On November 23, 2026, at approximately 12:04 a.m., deputies from the Malibu/Lost Hills Station responded to a report of a structure fire on the 1400 block of Cold Canyon Road in the city of Calabasas,” the department’s spokesperson confirmed. “Security at the location reported a maintenance shed was on fire. Upon arrival, deputies saw a shed type of structure engulfed in flames.”

No one was reportedly injured, and the spokesperson said the cause of the fire was accidental.

It remains unclear if anyone, including the couple, was at the residence when the fire broke out. The Smiths previously experienced a fire at the residence in 2021. Following that fire, the couple had renovations done.