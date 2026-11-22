90 Day Fiancé star Sheila Mangubat passed away just days before her 36th birthday.

Mangubat’s former fiancé, David Dangerfield, confirmed the news, writing in a Nov. 21 Instagram post, “It breaks my heart to share the news from her family that Sheila passed away on Saturday in the Philippines. I am devastated and still trying to process this loss”

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“Please keep her son, her family, and me in your prayers,” Dangerfield added. “Thank you for all your love and support.”

TMZ also reported that Mangubat’s brother, Jonathan, posted a video of her funeral service, which took place on Sunday. He previously shared a clip of him and TV personality’s loved ones mourning her on her deathbed.

Mangubat’s sister Grace also posted a special tribute on Facebook, writing, “Rest in peace my beloved sister Shiela Mangubat. Sorry kaau layo kaau ko, dili ko kauli DHA. Fly high my Sister we will miss you.”

Dangerfield and Mangubat first connected in a Facebook group for deaf singles. They later appeared on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Reports revealed the couple split last fall after years of long-distance and K-1 visa issues.

However, Dangerfield said he and Mangubat rekindled their relationship in June 2026.

The official cause of death has not been revealed.