An embarrassing mix-up led to an awkward moment for Robbie Williams at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s home.

The British pop icon took to Instagram late last week to share details of the encounter at the power couple’s UK residence. He shared that he had made a new friend over the summer named “Jay,” who had invited him and his family over for dinner.

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“So we set off,” Williams explained. “The roads get narrower. The hedges get taller. The houses get bigger.”

Eventually, Williams and his family arrived at what he described as a “secluded country lane,” and the house numbers had “disappeared entirely.”

A security guard then approached the group and asked what their purpose was in being at the home.

“‘Robbin’ I shout cheerfully from the back seat, window down. ‘Here to see Jay,’” Williams recalled.

Though he appeared noticeably confused, the security guard spoke to someone on his walkie-talkie before asking for the singer’s last name. The guard kept talking on his walkie-talkie.

“By now I’m beginning to wonder whetherJay has forgottenhe’s invited us, whether I’ve got the wrong day, or whetherI’ve somehow invented our entire friendship.”

When the security guard asked why the group was there, Williams said he immediately noticed a woman on the veranda of the home who appeared to be Beyoncé’s mother.

“And in one horrible, magnificent instant, I understand exactly what’s happened,” WIllaims declared. “I have arrived, bold as brass, uninvited, at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s house. People I do not know. People who have absolutely no reason to be expecting me. And I’ve just announced myself at their security gate as though I’m popping round for a cup of tea.”

Williams further confirmed that Jay-Z wasn’t the “Jay” he was visiting.

“This is an entirely different Jay,” he pointed out. “A significantly more famous Jay.”

Luckily, the security knew exactly which Jay he was supposed to visit and where they lived.

“They very kindly direct us to the correct house,” he shared. “We drive away. Smiles on their faces. Embarrassment in my underpants.”

Williams added, “And that, ladies and gentlemen, is why I don’t leave the house.”