Actor Larry Poindexter, who’s been cast in a number of prominent TV shows, has passed away.

Poindexter was 66-years-old.

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Per DEADLINE, “Poindexter was struck while crossing the street to pick up food in his Studio City neighborhood Friday night. He had been at the hospital and scheduled to have a surgery for broken ribs today when he died suddenly this morning.”

The actor had a more than four-decade long career, appearing in hundreds of television episodes across a number of shows. Among his notable appearances were 30 episodes of the popular daytime soap, Days of Our Lives, seven episodes of JAG, a dozen episodes of General Hospital, and a memorable role as Agent Ray Collins across eight episodes of Spike’s Blade: The Series. In 2010, Poindexter made appearances in 20 episodes of MTV’s The Hard Times of RJ Berger, appearing as Rick Berger.

His acting career wasn’t limited to just television. Poindexter appeared in more than 30 movies, including several major motion pictures. Notably, Poindexter was opposite Samuel L. Jackson and Colin Farrell in the 2003 hit, S.W.A.T. Other movies he was cast in include Judgement Day, Intrepid, Material Girls and more.

Away from the screen, Poindexter was the lead singer for The High Lonesome, a band who released their only album, Feel Free To Do So, in 1995.

Harry Gold, who was Poindexter’s agent, said the actor’s injuries suffered when he was hit didn’t appear to be fatal at the time. “They did not diagnose this as anything serious,” Gold told NBC News. “They put him in the hospital for observation and to repair some broken bones and then he passed away.”

His agent then added, “He had great musical talent, was in a rock band and produced musicals. That was important to him.”

The actor is survived by his wife, Carol Kritzer, and their two sons.