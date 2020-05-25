Sarah Michelle Gellar Rocks Freddie Prinze Jr. Printed Pajamas in New Video

✖

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. are bringing relationship goals to a whole new level! The actress revealed a stylish pair of pajamas printed with her husband's face all over them while offering her "SMG tip of the day" to fellow parents amid the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing efforts.

"Wearing daytime pajamas and then changing into nighttime pajamas sets a good example for your children," she advised her followers in a tongue-in-cheek video. "You know, for when they go into the business world. ...Quarantine-tip!" Gellar, who shares daughter Charlotte, 10, and son Rocky, 7, with her husband, jokingly added in the caption, "Be an example #quarantip Children are our future."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on May 23, 2020 at 9:12am PDT

The pajamas were a major hit in the comment section, with one follower writing, "Please tell me your husband has a matching set of PJs!" Another referenced an iconic line from Buffy the Vampire Slayer in their comment, writing, "But is anything better than yummy sushi pajamas??"

Gellar has been having a lot of fun with her look while at home in quarantine, dyeing her hair pink earlier this month as a "new and creative way to embarrass [her] children." While the pink tint appears to mostly have faded, it's clear the two actors and their kids have been having a blast together, with Gellar recording regular "SMG tips of the day" and Prinze Jr. making regular appearances in her videos.

The couple, who first met on the set of the 1997 horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer, told Us Weekly in a recent interview that the two bonded during filming road trips, as the young actress didn't know how to drive, and the set was about an hour from the nearest city. "So, I started driving her, and that’s when her and I became friends," Prinze Jr. told the outlet, recalling that the two would talk about life from their "completely different philosophies" on life, having been raised on opposite coasts.

"By the end of the movie, I just wanted to be friends with her because I thought she was too skinny and I wanted to cook for her," he continued. A weekly barbecue at her house blossomed into a deep friendship, which eventually turned romantic. The two ended up marrying in 2002, and 18 years later, their love is still pajamas-worthy.