Sarah Michelle Gellar Dyed Her Hair Pink to 'Embarrass' Her Kids

Sarah Michelle Gellar has a rosy new outlook on life! The actress is rocking a whole new "quaran-color" after dying her hair pink to "embarrass" her children while isolating as a family amid the coronavirus pandemic. Sharing a video with her bubblegum new hairdo, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star joked that her two children were the inspiration behind the change.

"Well because we're still in quarantine, I had to think of a new and creative way to embarrass my children. Quaran-color!" Gellar told fans in a video shared to Instagram Wednesday captioned, "#quarancolor #roseallday (or until it fades out)." The new hue was a hit with her followers, one of whom commented, "Is there a hair color that DOESNT look amazing on this woman? Does it exist???"

Gellar has been spending her quarantine time with husband Freddie Prinze Jr. and their two children — daughter Charlotte, 10, and son Rocky, 7. The couple first met on the set of the 1997 horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer, but Prinze Jr. revealed in a recent interview with Us Weekly that the pair really bonded during filming roadtrips before eventually marrying in 2002.

"She didn’t have a driver’s license. She didn’t know how to drive. And we were shooting in Southport, North Carolina, which was an hour’s drive from the nearest Wilmington, which was the biggest city that was closest to us. It was an hour drive just to get to the gym. And when we transported the film down to South Park, she had no way to get up there,” Prinze Jr. told the outlet. "So, I started driving her, and that’s when her and I became friends. And we just would talk about life and stuff like that, and we had completely different philosophies on just about everything. ‘Cause she was a born and raised New Yorker and I was a born and raised L.A. kid, and we just looked at everything like night and day."

He continued, "By the end of the movie, I just wanted to be friends with her because I thought she was too skinny and I wanted to cook for her. Because that’s what my family does. And so, we started this weekly barbecue thing at her house, and me and my cousins would come over and cook food for her and her friends. And then we’d make sure everybody ate, and that was kind of how our friendship began.”