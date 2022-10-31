Sarah Hyland Is Almost Unrecognizable as Morticia Addams for Couple's Halloween Costume

Former Modern Family star Sarah Hyland and her husband, Bachelor in Paradise star Wells Adams, picked a fun choice for their couple's Halloween costume. The two dressed as Morticia and Gomez Addams, the patriarch of The Addams Family. Coincidentally, there is a noteworthy family connection between Modern Family and The Addams Family.

"The official Addams family," Hyland captioned her post. The couple completed the look by decorating their home with Cousin Itt and Thing. They even dressed their two dogs in matching costumes. One was dressed as Gomez and another wore a shirt resembling Gomez and Morticia's son Pugsley's shirt.

Modern Family does have a connection to The Addams Family. Jimmy Workman, who played Pugsley in the 1991 movie and its 1993 sequel Addams Family Values, is the older brother of Ariel Winter. Winter played Hyland's on-screen younger sister Alex Dunphy on Modern Family.

Hyland, 31, and Adams, 38, got engaged in July 2019 and postponed their wedding during the COVID-19 pandemic. They finally tied the knot in August at a California vineyard, with many of Hyland's Modern Family co-stars in attendance. Jesse Tyler Ferguson officiated the wedding, although her on-screen dad, Ty Burrell, was supposed to take that role.

"I don't know if people know this, but Ty Burrell was meant to do it, and there was a family emergency," Ferguson told Entertainment Tonight in late August. "So, I got a phone call 12 days before the wedding, and that's why Ty wasn't there, he had stuff going on." Ferguson also confirmed that every member of the main Modern Family cast was invited, but some could not make it.

"To be married by [Ferguson] was a dream and a privilege," Hyland wrote on Instagram on Oct. 22, alongside a video of Ferguson officiating the wedding. "Jesse, you have been such an amazing friend, mentor, and an integral part of our lives. So happy birthday to the best officiant of all time! Our wedding truly would not have been as special without you."

Modern Family is available to stream on Peacock. Meanwhile, Addams Family fans can check out the new series Wednesday on Netflix on Nov. 23. The series was co-created by Tim Burton and stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, who is now a student at Nevermore Academy.