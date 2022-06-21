'Modern Family': Ariel Winter Talks Series Reunion Chances, Cast Would 'Love to Work Together Again' (Exclusive)

Modern Family ended its iconic 11-season at ABC run more than two years ago, and fans are already wondering if there's any chance for a reunion or revival. Recently, PopCulture.com had the chance to speak with series star Ariel Winter — during press interviews for her new video game The Quarry — and she dished on the chances of the Modern Family cast getting back together for a new show or project. "Obviously, we'd all love to get back to work and work together again, that would be awesome, but I do think that where the story ended was perfect for the show," Winter said. "I think that it would need to be a spinoff of the show, like where the characters are now."

The actress continued, "Because I think a continuation of where we left off would be difficult. We've all gotten older and people are used to seeing that and I don't know if a reboot would particularly work, but you never know. You never know. Time passes and things go on. I mean, I think we'd all be interested in a spinoff or just in general, something to be able to bring back the show that we love so much and loved working on." The actress then confessed, "But I don't know if that will happen. You never know, really. You never know. I think everyone, when it was ending, we were like, 'OK, this is it and that's OK. We're sad, obviously. We loved working here and loved working with each other, but we had a great run. We had a great time and now we get to end it on a great note that feels right.'"

Winter then went on to add, "Some shows go on for too long and I get it, they love making their show and the show is awesome. But, sometimes the stories run out and we didn't want to be that. We wanted to end it where people were like, 'All right, we feel everything's buttoned up and awesome and yes, we miss the show, but that was a good time.'"

In addition to commenting on the revival hopes, Winter also reflected on Modern Family's popularity and legacy, saying, "When I was younger and we started the show, I was 11, so I don't think I knew.... I knew that the show, before it even premiered, I'm pretty sure, we got picked up for a full season and so that was awesome and we were like, 'OK, people like it. Cool.' And then as time went on and we were going to all the award shows, it was pretty apparent early on that people loved the show and it was one of those, like, it would probably be a very big show, and then, just as time went on and I got older and older and it's just become like shows that I would watch that are huge iconic shows that people watch marathons of, like when you see a marathon of The Office, you turn it on and you're like, 'Awesome. I love it. Let's watch it.'"

She continued, "And the amount of marathons that go on for Modern Family and the amount that people watch it, it's like the same, and we obviously always loved it and just to know that so many other people love it like that, like I love shows that... Because when you are part of it, you are filming all the funny scenes and you see it so many times, it's a bit different. Obviously, you love it, but it's not like watching a marathon of a show you're not a part of."

Winter then added, "So it definitely, when I saw things like that and I would see, like, I'd turn on USA because I watched Law and Order: SVU marathons and I would see that there's two full days of Modern Family marathons, I was like, 'Wow, this is it. This is a thing. This is fricking awesome. We love this so much and other people love this so much and we are just so lucky that people love it this much and that we are able to continue doing it and that people want to watch us over and over and over again.' And so, yeah, I think that was where I was like, 'OK. All righty, we've made it there. That's awesome.'" Modern Family is currently availed to stream in its entirety on both Peacock and Hulu.