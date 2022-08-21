'Modern Family' Star Sarah Hyland Just Got Married

Modern Family alum Sarah Hyland and Bachelor Nation staple Wells Adam are officially husband and wife. The pair became engaged three years ago, and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had to push their wedding back several times. But they marched on and tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, Calif. E! News reports the wedding guest list was intimate, but her co-star Sofia Vergara was in attendance. Vergara shared a glimpse into the wedding festivities on Instagram, writing alongside a photo booth picture, "#sarahandwells wedding."

The newlyweds met on social media and went public with their romance in the fall of 2017. Within a year, they were living together and got engaged in July 2019. Their wedding was postponed three times because of the pandemic. Hyland finally was able to have the bachelorette weekend of her dreams in Mexico in July, with celebrity friends like Vanessa Hudges in attendance on the tropical excursion.

Weeks before the Mexico extravaganza, Hyland told PEOPLE Magazine the celebratory shower was the "bridal shower of my dreams…I have the best friends in the entire world, the most amazing humans who love to dance and sing and love each other," she said. "We were being silly and just feeling free."

Hyland hasn't been mum about the love she has for her now-husband. She credits him with being by her side as she deals with kidney dysplasia, a condition in which the internal structures of one or both of a fetus' kidneys do not develop normally while in the womb.

"He's seen me at my worst," she told Self Magazine in December 2018. "I think that's why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that. It was a really intimate start to a relationship to have to go through those hurdles at the very, very, very beginning when you're just even getting to know a person."