Who Is Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland's New Husband?

After five years together and a three-year engagement, Modern Family alum Sarah Hyland and Bachelor Nation's Wells Adams are married. The couple exchanged vows in a winery in Santa Barbra, Calif. in an intimate ceremony. The nuptials come a little over a month after Hyland celebrated a bachelorette weekend in Mexico alongside celebrity BFF, Vanessa Hudgens. While the world knows Hyland from her 11 years on the ABC comedy, Wells is also well established. He was a contestant on the 12th season of The Bachelorette and later appeared on the 3rd season of Bachelor in Paradise. He returned again for seasons 4-6 of Bachelor in Paradise, replacing Jorge Moreno as the hotel bartender.

Adams worked in Nashville, including iHeartRadio stations Alt 98.3 and 105.9 The Rock. He also hosted a podcast with Miley's Cyrys' older sister Brandi Cyrus about their favorite things of the week called Your Favorite Thing. He and Hayland met online in 2017 and went public with their romance the same year. They moved in together a year later and became engaged in 2019. Their wedding was pushed back three times as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hyland has been open about the love and adoration she has for her now-husband. She credits him with being by her side as she deals with kidney dysplasia, a condition in which the internal structures of one or both of a fetus' kidneys do not develop normally while in the womb.

"He's seen me at my worst," she told Self Magazine in December 2018. "I think that's why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that. It was a really intimate start to a relationship to have to go through those hurdles at the very, very, very beginning when you're just even getting to know a person."