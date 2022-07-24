Why 'Modern Family' Creator Thought Sarah Hyland Uninvited Him From Her Wedding

Sarah Hyland had an awkward wedding invitation mix-up with her guest list -- including at least one of the creators of Modern Family. The actress talked about the hectic wedding planning process in a new interview on the Chicks in the Office podcast. She said that she "procrastinated" on her wedding invitation and left many of her guests feeling slighted.

Hyland is about to marry her long-time boyfriend Wells Adams, and she wants all her friends and family to be there. Podcast hosts Ria and Fran asked if Hyland has any anxiety about things going wrong in the planning process, and she said that she is pretty confident that things will simply work out one way or another. However, she said that she recently realized she has been dropping the ball with the invitation list.

"I started to get texts in from people being like 'hey, I got the save the date but not the invitation,'" Hyland explained. "I'm like, 'how's that even possible? It's the same list!' And then I'm like, 'oh, I have been very severely procrastinating...'"

The podcast hosts pointed out that if you get a save the date but not an invitation, the logical assumption would be that you were not invited after all. Hyland agreed. She said: "I would feel the same way! I'd be like, 'oh, well...' I would have the same reaction to that as well, but I'm like, when it's the creator of the show that you were on for 11 years it's like, 'you're invited, buddy! I am so sorry! I don't know how that didn't get to you! What's happening?!'"

Hyland did not name any names, but of course, the only show she was on for 11 years was Modern Family on ABC from 2009 to 2020. That show was created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan. However, it's not clear if Hyland forgot to send her invitation to Lloyd, Levitan or both.

Lloyd and Levitan had an existing collaborative relationship when they set out to develop Modern Family. They also shared the duties of a showrunner on this series -- not as a team, but as two separate entities. Each season they would divide the episodes between them so that one of them was on set as the showrunner for each episode. Considering the definitive yet even split here, Hyland could have been referring to either of them.

Hyland and Adams began dating in 2017, and they got engaged in the summer of 2019. They originally planned their wedding for August of 2020, but they have now delayed it numerous times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are now clearly in final preparations to have the ceremony once and for all.