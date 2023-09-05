Sam Asghari Stays Mum on Britney Spears Divorce While on SAG-AFTRA Picket Line

Sam Asghari was recently spotted on the SAG-AFTRA picket line, and the actor stayed mum on his divorce from Britney Spears. TMZ caught up with Asghari who made it clear that he was not gonna discuss his relationship with the singer. "We're not here to talk about my personal life," Asghari said.

"We're here to raise awareness on my brothers and sisters working hard and striking for my future," he continued. "And I hope everything gets resolved very fast and we can all go back to what we love doing the most, which is making art and inspiring people." When asked if he was currently out of work, Asghari replied, "That's the point of the strike... I have the same amount of jobs as Leonardo DiCaprio does. I hope everything gets resolved very fast so we can all go back to what we love doing the most, which is making art and inspiring people and writers are the heart and soul of project we do."

Spears and Asghari first met in 2016, on the set of her music video for music video for "Slumber Party" featuring Tinashe. They began dating shortly thereafter, eventually getting engaged in September 2021. In April 2022, Spears announced that she was pregnant with her third child and Asghari's first, however, one month later she suffered a miscarriage. Asghari and Spears wed on June 9, 2022, at Spears' California home. After the wedding, they moved to a new mansion in Calabasas, which Spears purchased for just under $12 million.

In August 2023, Asghari filed for divorce from Spears, and — interestingly — it's reported that the singer's prenup is bad news for her estranged husband. TMZ reported that the couple's prenuptial agreement does not include any financial payouts or spousal support. He is allowed to keep any gifts, and his cars, but that's essentially all he is allowed to leave with.

However, the outlet notes that Spears could be compelled to offer Asghari a parting gift, which stems from his request for spousal support in his divorce filing. TMZ explains that, since spousal support is already off the table, and likely to be denied by the court, this positions Asgahari to potentially contest the prenup. Another part of the prenup states that Asghari is not allowed to discuss any private aspects of his relationship with Spears. However, if the prenup is successfully contested, then he could be free from the NDA, which might be something that Spears wants to avoid. TMZ implies that if the pop star offers Asghari a settlement amount, it could keep this hypothetical scenario from ever playing out.