Jamie Lynn Spears Subtly Reacts to Britney Spears' Divorce From Sam Asghari

If you ask Jamie Lynn Spears about her sister, Britney Spears, getting divorced from Sam Asghari, she might tell you she told you so. According to E! News, after the news of the split grabbed headlines, Jamie Lynn Spears was quick to show her reaction by liking a post about the divorce.

Asghari filed paperwork to legally separate from Spears after they separated, with NBC News reporting the couple initially separated on Aug. 16. "They're separated and it's best for Britney," a source told E! News.

Spears' former husband has made plenty of claims publicly about his time with the singer and why he left. He alleged that Spears attacked him, hitting him in his sleep, and claimed she was cheating on him. To add to the drama, Asghari filed the separation with a start date of July 28, 2023, citing irreconcilable differences as the official cause.

On top of the divorce, the Black Monday star is also seeking spousal support and attorney fees. "[Asghari] has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party," the filing reads. A sticking point here is Spears' prenuptial agreement, leaving Asghari with mostly nothing.

Sam Asghari thinks Britney Spears cheated on him with a house staffer, TMZ report claims: https://t.co/nO3FtfORBu — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) August 19, 2023

Spousal support is already off the table with the prenup, as are any other financial payouts. He can keep any gifts, his cars and a few other bit pieces, but that's all he's allowed to lay claim as his. He will also be under a strict NDA, forbidding him from talking publicly about the private aspects of his relationship with Spears.

Asghari could dispute the prenup and contest it officially in court, but the chances of it passing is slim. "There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos," Asghari's rep from BAC Talent said, speaking out in defense of Asghari to rumors of exploitation. "However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her."