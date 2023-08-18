Sam Asghari Shares First Statement on Britney Spears Divorce, Says 'S—t Happens'

Sam Asghari discusses his split from Britney Spears for the first time. The actor issued a statement on his Instagram story one day after filing for divorce from the pop star. "After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always," he wrote. In subsequent comments, the 29-year-old appeared to acknowledge public attention surrounding the story. "S— happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful," he added. An additional statement from Asghari's rep to Access Hollywood denied rumors about the fitness influencer's intentions with the divorce. "There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos. However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her," the statement read. As sources told NBC News, Asghari has moved out, and the separation is "what's best for Britney."

Access Hollywood obtained court documents showing Spears and Asghari's separation date as July 28. The couple cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. According to the papers, Asghari has requested spousal support and legal fees to be paid by Spears. The first news of the breakup came from the news site TMZ, which mentioned that the decision to separate came after Asghari confronted Spears about rumors that she had been unfaithful, resulting in a blowout fight between them. Entertainment Tonight reports that a source claims Spears is "denying any cheating allegations and going through a lot of emotions" since the split, saying she "has not been doing well." "She is hurt because the situation brings up old feelings for her. This is the last thing she needed, especially after her boys moved to Hawaii, being worried about the fires there, and so on." Spears' teenage sons, Sean Preston, and Jayden, recently moved to Hawaii with their father, Kevin Federline, along with the rest of their family.

"She has been trying to get back on her feet and be healthy emotionally, physically, and mentally," the source continued. "Britney has people by her side, and her immediate circle is there for her. They are rallying around her." According to a source who spoke to ET, both Spears and Asghari have had "ups and downs" in their relationship, and they argue over "fundamental issues" even though they have "a lot of love" for each other." The source said, "Recently, things took a bad turn, and their arguments became more serious and real." Spears, 41, had yet to issue a direct statement as of Thursday, but she chose to share her first Instagram since the split that morning. Leaving the comment section disabled, the singer shared an old photo of horseback riding and observed that she would be "buying a horse soon." After announcing their engagement in September 2021, Spears and Asghari tied the knot in June of the following year. Guests included Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, and Madonna.