Britney Spears Confirms Engagement With Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears, 39, confirmed on Instagram that she and her boyfriend of 4 years, Sam Asghari, 27, are engaged. The pop star shared an adorable video of showing off the massive ring, saying that she is “ecstatic” about the proposal and offers an enthusiastic “YES” when Asghari asks if she likes the ring. “I can’t f—— believe it !!!!!!” she wrote on Instagram. Asghari also shared a photo of the couple kissing while Spears shows off the ring and flipping off the camera.

Spears’ longtime manager Brandon Cohen also said that he was “proud to celebrate and confirm the engagement” to People. “The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication, and love expressed to them,” he said. He also revealed that the ring was designed by N.Y.C. jeweler Roman Malayev, who “couldn’t be happier to be involved and make this one-of-a-kind ring.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

This official news comes after Asghari allegedly posted an accidental photo of the engagement ring on Instagram. Asghari, who began dating Spears after they met on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video in 2016, later claimed he was hacked and asked fans to “calm down.” The photo showed an engagement ring held by a jeweler’s tool to show off the diamond, reported The Blast. The photo also featured the word “lioness,” which Asghari uses as a nickname for Spears, etched into the inside of the ring.

However, Asghari said it was not real. “Account got hacked and was photoshopped – calm down everyone,” he wrote in an Instagram Story post Friday evening. Hours before posting that statement, he celebrated Spears winning Time Magazine‘s Time100 Reader Poll. “That’s what you call a fan base,” he wrote, adding a link to Time.

Spears is still under a conservatorship established in 2008, and she has claimed it has kept her from marrying and having a family. However, last month, her father, Jamie Spears filed documents announcing plans to step down. His lawyer claimed there were “no actual grounds” for removing him from the position of overseeing Spears’ estate, but he decided to do so because of public “attacks” and his daughter’s ongoing efforts to removing him. Jamie “intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator,” his lawyer wrote at the time.

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that Jamie formally asked the judge in the case to end the conservatorship completely. His lawyer argued that the judge’s previous decision to allow Spears to hire her own attorney was evidence that the court itself believes she is capable of overseeing her own estate. “In so doing [allowing her to hire a lawyer], this Court has recognized that Ms. Spears has both the capacity and capability to identify, engage, and instruct counsel of her own choice, on her own, without the assistance of the Conservator or the Court,” the documents read. “If Ms. Spears has the capability to engage counsel on her own, she presumably has capacity to handle other contractual and business matters.” Jamie’s documents also state that Jodi Montgomery, the conservator of Spears’ personal care, could be discharged as well.

A source later told Entertainment Tonight that Asghari was itching to get engaged to Spears now that light is appearing at the end of the tunnel. “All of their dreams for their relationship have been on pause due to the conservatorship,” the source said earlier this week. “They haven’t been able to progress like a normal adult couple. It’s like dating in high school. That’s been their experience for the last two years or so.” Asghari certainly didn’t waste any time making it official as soon as he was free to do so. Congrats to the happy couple!