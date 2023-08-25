Britney Spears Reportedly Cracked Head Open During Fight With Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is alleged to have cracked her head open on a coffee table during an "explosive" fight with her husband Sam Asghari in London ahead of their recent divorce, a new report has claimed. As reported in the media earlier this month, the singer, 41, and actor, 29, split after 13 months of marriage, and now it is claimed that the pair got into a "blowout" fight that resulted in the pop star needing stitches after getting into a heated exchange with the Asghari. In Britney Spears: Divorce & Despair, which aired on Fox on Aug. 24, TMZ founder Harvey Levin claims, per Daily Mail: "She and Sam were going at it in a hotel room, and it got so bad [that] she tripped and hit the coffee table, cracking her head open. She needed stitches." Charles Latibeaudiere, the executive producer, has also stated in the documentary that Asghari was unable to cope with Spears' alleged "volatility" and so went ahead and ended the marriage with her.

During their seven years together, Asghari allegedly told friends that the pop singer would attack him, according to TMZ. Security had to intervene in numerous fights between the two, sources told the outlet. According to Daily Mail, sources have claimed that Asghari was a little concerned about the Toxic star's obsession with knives, which were found scattered all over the singer's $11.8 million home in Thousand Oaks. One insider told TMZ that Britney "was paranoid someone was going to get her, and she needed the knives as protection." Moreover, the star is accused of "flying off the handle" at the smallest things, which scared Asghari. Daily Mail says sources claim that Asghari felt he could not leave Spears alone, though he cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for his divorce from the singer.

On his Instagram account last week, he wrote, "After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together." He went on: "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always," adding, "S— happens." In closing, he said, "Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful." Asghari's lawyer, Neal Hersh, said the couple must discuss their finances despite having an "ironclad" prenup protecting the singer's premarital assets. In their prenuptial agreement, he is entitled to $1 million every two years, with a maximum of $10 million after 15 years, according to US Weekly. In addition, it has been reported that he has waived any claims to Spear's music collection, and his name does not appear on the deeds of the home in which the couple lived together. Since her wedding in 2022, Britney has added to her wealth by signing a $15 million deal with publishing house Simon & Schuster for a memoir titled The Woman In Me.