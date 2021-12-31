Ryan Reynolds Lashes out After Betty White Stirs Relationship Memories Ahead of 100th Birthday

Ryan Reynolds just can’t let Betty White go. In a hilarious interview ahead of her 100th birthday, White spoke about her The Proposal costar and joked that he’d always had an unrequited crush on her. “I’ve heard Ryan can’t get over his thing for me,” she told PEOPLE. “But Robert Redford is The One.”

Reynolds has long joked that White is his ex-girlfriend, and he responded to White’s interview on Twitter with his signature snark. “I’m absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive click,” he tweeted. Reynolds also contributed to the interview about White alongside co-star Sandra Bullock, saying that he’d been a fan of the Golden Girls “for as long as I can remember.”

https://twitter.com/VancityReynolds/status/1476440809926971393?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“I heard that scripts for Golden Girls were only 35 pages, which makes sense because so many of the laughs come from Betty simply looking at her castmates,” Reynolds said. He also quipped that White was “a typical Capricorn. Sleeps all day. Out all night boozing and snacking on men.”

Bullock had similarly kind things to say about White and their work together on The Proposal. “Timing isn’t easy in comedy, because you have to navigate other people’s timing. Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless,” The Unforgivable star gushed. “The rest of us just remain silent and pray we’re not cut out of the scene.”

White is celebrating her 100th birthday on Jan. 17, 2022, and she is ringing it in with Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration, a one-day-only Fathom Event that fans can experience in theaters. The event will cover White’s life, career, and advocacy, as well as give fans a look at her star-studded birthday party.

The guestlist for White’s birthday party includes Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel- Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendy Malick, and Jennifer Love Hewitt. “Who doesn’t love a party?!? This one is gonna be great,” White said in a statement.