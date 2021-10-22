Adele Reveals the Eccentric Gift James Corden Gifted Her

Adele may be Celine Dion’s biggest fan! During Vogue‘s new “73 Questions” segment with the singer, 33, she admitted that her most prized possession is a framed piece of the “My Heart Will Go On” artist’s chewed gum — courtesy of James Corden.

“James Corden, who’s a friend of mine but also does Carpool Karaoke, which I did, he did it with her and knew how much of a fan of hers I was,” the “Easy On Me” singer told the magazine. “And so he made her spit her gum into a piece of paper and framed it for me.” She added with a giggle, “And it’s my proudest possession!”

Adele and Dion met in 2018, when the “Hello” singer paid a visit to “Queen Celine” backstage at her Las Vegas show while Dion recovered from the flu. “Wasn’t able to do all my shows, but was thrilled that Adele came to one of them … I love her so much,” the “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” singer wrote on Instagram at the time alongside a sweet photo of the two. Adele, who was sporting a shirt featuring her idol in the photo, commented, “Queen Celine! What a show, an absolute highlight of my life. Thank you so much for the attention to your crowd and insane humor.”

Dion would go on to join Corden for Carpool Karaoke in May 2019, singing “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now,” “I Drove All Night” and even even “Baby Shark” while in the car with the comedian. The two took things to the next level with their duet of Dion’s famous song from Titanic, singing just the first line before the Cats star decided they needed to make a bigger show of things.

“There’s something wrong with this, there’s something not quite right. It doesn’t feel big enough, you know?” he said, to which Dion replied, “I think I’ve got an idea. Follow me.” The next shot cut to Corden standing behind Dion on a replica of the boat from the film, with the singer even sporting a replica of the Heart of the Ocean necklace Kate Winslet’s character dons in the movie.